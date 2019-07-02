Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

We don’t need to tell you how hot it is. July might have only just begun, but the nasty summer heat is here and it isn’t going to quit anytime soon. If you live in an apartment or house without central air, you probably start sweating whenever you look at your weather app. Do yourself a favor and get a De’Longhi Refurbished Portable Air Conditioner while a few models are on sale on Woot.

Depending on the size of your place, you can choose from a variety of refurbished models that will best cool your place. The De’Longhi 3-in-1 Portable AC 350 Sq. Ft is $210 and should be more than enough for a 12" x 12" apartment bedroom. The De’Longhi 3-in-1 Portable AC 400 Sq. Ft is $230 and the De’Longhi 3-in-1 Portable AC 450 Sq. Ft is $250. All three of these models feature 3-in-1 technology, meaning they have cooling, dehumidifying, and fan features. The biggest model, the De’Longhi 4-in-1 Portable AC 500 Sq. Ft is $270 and is a good size for keeping a living or family room cool.