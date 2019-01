Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Will Mpow’s EG3 gaming headset match the sound quality of a HyperX Cloud? Of course not. Do you want fancy LED lights? Try something from Razer. But if you’re on a budget and want to experience 7.1 surround sound (which really helps in games like Fortnite and PUBG), you can’t beat $19. Just clip the $5 coupon on the page, then stack on code MPOWEG3A at checkout.