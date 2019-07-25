Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Soothing Gel | $14 | Amazon

If you have kids, work with kids, or just go outside of your home, in general, you are surrounded by germs. As long as kids aren’t sneezing directly into your mouth, there is an easy way to combat germs. Hand sanitizer is vital for people in literally any workspace, be it a standard office, classroom, restaurant, or elsewhere. Right now, you can snag a 4-pack of PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Soothing Gel for only $14 on Amazon. Cold and flu seasons is basically around the corner at the rate summer is flying by, so why not stock up now while it is on sale?