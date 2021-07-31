My Critter Catcher for Spiders and Other Insects | 2 for $18 | SideDeal

There’s a spider in your house, but you can’t reach it? Or— it’s ok, you can be honest— you just really don’t want to touch it? No worries. Grab yourself a 2-pack of these Critter Catchers and you can gently take care of the situation in a snap (or a squeeze) instead.

Advertisement

Just squeeze the handle on this 26" long device to trap any spiders or o ther i nsects, and the soft bristles will enclose without hurting the little guy. Then, release the handle to let ‘em free in the great outdoors.

You’ll get a 2-pack for $18, so you can keep one for yourself and give the other to a friend, and make the world a slightly kinder place.

You can get this deal and many others at SideDeal, which is partnered with Meh, Mediocritee, and MorningSave as well. Get f ree shipping at all of the sites for $5, otherwise shipping is $7.99 per order.

G/O Media may get a commission Your First Bag Free Buy for $0 at Trade Coffee Use the promo code FIRSTBAGFREE



