It Cosmetics Is Giving You 25% off for the Rest of May and Free Mascara

Sheilah Villari
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

It Cosmetics is known for creating quality products to aid in anti-aging and having some of the best foundations in the industries. For the rest of May, they are gifting you the 25% off to try some of their top-rated products and free mascara.

I’ve used their foundation on and off over the years and for the value, it’s a great option. Most of the products in this collection are $29 with a discount which is an awesome value for the quality. I really like the CC+ cream because it has a 50 SPF blended into it. Their moisturizers are also highly rated and cover a variety of needs depending on skin type. And when you spend $60 you’ll receive a free Lash Blowout Mascara. No codes needed all promos are applied to cart. 

Free shipping on all orders until June 30.

