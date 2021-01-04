It Begins: Get Cyberpunk 2077 on PC for $40

Cyberpunk 2077 (PC) | $40 | Eneba | Use code CYBERPUNK2040 Screenshot : CD Projekt Red

We all knew this day was coming. Ever since Cyberpunk 2077 launched just about a month ago, it’s seemed pretty clear that a price drop was imminent. A wave of bad press really hurt the game’s word of mouth, despite the fact that it reportedly sold over $13 million units. Whether or not this is directly related to all of the fallout, you can now get Cyberpunk 2077 on PC for $4 0. Head over to Eneba and use the code CYBERPUNK2040 at checkout to get the discount on a PC key. There’s a good chance that this could just be a one-off deal, since Eneba just sort of does it’s own thing, but it’ll be interesting to see if this kicks off a new discount trend. Either way, be warned that the game is still being heavily worked on and might not be an optimal experience if your rig isn’t fully up to date.

