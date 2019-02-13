Graphic: Tercius Bufete

I know you’ve been meaning to install a NAS, but life keeps getting in the way. Look, I understand. I’m not angry, I’m just disappointed. Thankfully, your procrastination may have saved you a bunch of cash.



Woot is marking down a QNAP TS-328-US QNAP 3-Bay model to just $170. For some context, it’s currently $50 cheaper than the price currently on Amazon right now. This is the cheapest we’ve ever seen, by a mile. So, if you have a few HDDs sitting around waiting for a purpose, this is the time.

Take control of your data, nerds.