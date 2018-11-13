Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Do you find the pressure of specific creation stifling? Are you overwhelmed by the array of LEGO sets designed to build predefined castles or spaceships or bridges? LEGO totally gets that. The LEGO Classic Bricks on a Roll 60th Anniversary Limited Edition Set, $25 at Walmart, features an assortment of wheels, bricks, and for some reason, eyes. Paired with the LEGO Classic Ocean’s Bottom Set ($20 at Walmart or Amazon), it allows you to craft whatever weird and random objects your heart desires. A dog on a skateboard? Yep. An octopus chef? Sure! A double decker couch? Eh...

