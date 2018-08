Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Amazon’s Gold Box is giving you the ultimate DIY bundle that would make any amateur hobbyist excited. The Silhouette Cameo 3 is a super powerful cutting machine and this bundle comes with everything you need to get your craft on, like Silhouette’s software, a sketch pen starter pack, a vinyl sampler pack, plus cutting blades.