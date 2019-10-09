It's all consuming.
Iron Your Own Legend of Zelda Sprites With This $9 Perler Bead Kit

Shep McAllister
The Legend of Zelda Perler Bead Kit | $9 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister
Remember Perler beads? Those colored plastic beads you arranged on a pegboard to form a pattern, and then ironed to create...I guess you’d call them toys?

Well, hey, listen. They’re still around, and this $9 set lets you create 12 different pixel-for-pixel recreations of sprites from the original Legend of Zelda. I’d pair them with some stick-on magnets so you can attach them to your fridge at home, or your filing cabinet at work.

