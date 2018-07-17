Graphic: Shep McAllister

iOttie makes some of best smartphone dash mounts around, and you can drive away with some of the best deals we’ve ever seen on their wares during Prime Day.



The highlights of the sale are the wireless mounts, which use Qi charging to juice up your phone without dealing with a wire. In my opinion, it’s the single greatest use case for wireless charging, and you have three different mounts to choose from today, all of which normally sell for $50.

If your phone doesn’t support wireless charging, or you just don’t want it in your car for some reason, a couple of the excellent One Touch 4 mounts are also on sale.