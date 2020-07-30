Invite These Cheap PUBG Funko Dolls to a Grand Chicken Dinner, Starting at $5

Funko Pop! PUBG Lone Survivor | $5 | Amazon

Funko Pop! PUBG Sanhok Survivor | $7 | Amazon

Don’t be selfish. Share that chicken dinner with a pair of new Funko Pop dolls modeled after some of PUBG’s iconic character models. The one everyone loves—the disgruntled cubicle worker with an EZ Bake Ovenv on his head—is only $5 at Amazon right now.

You can also invite the vacationing Sanhok survivor, complete with the cheesy Hawaiian shirt that got you spotted while you were trying to hide at Camp Bravo until you hit a top ten situation. Bloke fired his pistol to test the bullet drop and got us all killed! A dense lad, he is. He’s appropriately more expensive at $7.