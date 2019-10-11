It's all consuming.
Invite Another Player To Your Super Smash Parties With This $20, Switch-Compatible GameCube Controller

Shep McAllister
PowerA Wired GameCube Controller | $20 | Amazon
Photo: Amazon
A GameCube controller is the correct way to play Super Smash Bros., but even Nintendo’s re-releases of the gamepad require an adapter to plug into the Switch.

This replica from PowerA, by contrast, plugs straight into one of your Switch dock’s USB ports, and features the exact same button placement (plus Switch-specific buttons in the middle to help you navigate the system and take screenshots). It’s not nearly as popular as PowerA’s wireless version of the same gamepad, but at an all-time low $20, it’s a lot cheaper.

Shep McAllister
