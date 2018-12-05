Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Update: The coupon is gone, but $145 for a mesh network is still a solid deal.

Kiss your ugly, barebones router goodbye with this sleek $125 $145 mesh network from TP-Link. Systems, like the TP-Link Deco, Google WiFi and eero, offer a bonafide solution to WiFi dead zones in your home.



Here’s how they work: multiple nodes, or access points, work together to blanket your home in signal. Better still, their glossy design encourages people to keep them outside of closets and drawers and in plain view to ensure unencumbered signal. (Walls block signal, bro.)

This model also offers all the benefits of a modern router (e.g., 802.11ac/WiFi 5 and app-based management) and routinely offered at $200-240, this markdown is the biggest we’ve seen.