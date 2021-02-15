Upright GO Posture Trainer (White) Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Ok, so I’m going to be upfront with you: The entire time I’ve been prepping this deal, I’ve been catching myself slouching and fixing my posture. I caught myself slouching while photoshopping the image you see above, I slouched while typing the headline— and, shit, even now while I’m typing this! I’ve been fixing my posture again and again.

But, I think it’s time to make a longer-lasting habit change— and maybe you feel the same way? Be honest here: Did you or did you not fix your posture when you clicked this article? Yeah, I thought so.

We all know that maintaining good posture is better for your body and it helps anyone look more attractive and confident. Now, technology can help remind us to keep our spines straight via the Upright GO Posture Trainer device.

Now on sale at Best Buy, you can get this nifty little posture trainer for just $45 today. That’s $35 lower than you can even get it on Amazon!

The Upright GO Posture Trainer sticks to your back with adhesive and works with a companion app that helps you track your progress toward building better posture.

Now, I don’t know about you, but this thing seems like it will be super annoying. But it also seems like it will be worth it in the long run— especially considering how much time many of us spend sitting at our computers for work, school, and (currently) even our social lives. I also worry the adhesive could be agitating for sensitive skin, so maybe consider pairing the device instead with a special necklace for holding the device in place? It’s sold out at Best Buy right now, but you can find it for the original Upright GO for $16 for one or $28 for a black and white pair at Amazon.

