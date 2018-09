Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Have any DIY projects on the horizon? This 18V Milwaukee tool set has the power tools you need to tackle most jobs, including a drill/driver, an impact driver, a couple of saws, and a couple of swappable batteries, all for $300, or $260 less than usual.

Nearly 600 Home Depot customers give it a 4.7 star rating, so you can buy with confidence. Just, please, be careful.