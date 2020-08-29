Invest in a Champion Generator, Currently 16% Off, and Be Prepared For Most Emergencies

Champion 2000-Watt Ultralight Inverter Generator Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Champion 2000-Watt Ultralight Inverter Generator | $429 | Amazon

It’s hurricane season, and apparently this year hurricanes go where they damn well please. While maybe you’re not shocked about 2020 being 2020 at this point, it’s a good idea to prepare for emergencies regardless. If you’re even vaguely in an area that might get hit by a hurricane or other bad weather, grabbing a generator is a worthwhile investment. Don’t get me wrong, it’s definitely an investment—even on sale, the Champion Inverter Generator is $429—but if you’re worried about losing power for an extended period of time, a generator can keep the essential appliances running and the cell phones charged in order to make power outages just a little less stressful. The Prime shipping is a nice bonus, too. It’s not two-day shipping, but it’ll get to you relatively quickly.

And if you happen to not need it for an emergency, well... you can keep everything you need to powered on your next camping trip. A generator’s just a pretty nice item to have around!