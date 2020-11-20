Introduce Your Family to Lizzo This Thanksgiving by Grabbing Just Dance 2021 for $30 Today Only

Just Dance 2021 Image : Ubisoft

Just Dance 2021 | $30 | Amazon



Ubisoft has been on a role when it comes to software this Fall, releasing huge open world games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion. Of course, those games pale in comparison to Ubisoft’s true killer app : Just Dance. The rhythm series is still chugging along with annual installments, turning family living rooms into dance floors. The latest installment, Just Dance 2021, quietly released two weeks ago as the gaming world was distracted by the PlayStation 5 launch. Today, Amazon Prime users can pick it up on Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One for just $30. if nothing else, Just Dance 2021 is a good excuse to introduce your family to Lizzo and force them to dance along to “Juice. ”