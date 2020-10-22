Vote 2020 graphic
Introduce Alexa To Your Home With a Huge 81% Off an Amazon Echo Dot, Free Wi-Fi LED Bulb Included

Daryl Baxter
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) | $19 | Best Buy
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) | $19 | Best Buy

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) | $19 | Best Buy

By now you know what Amazon’s Alexa is, and the many devices that she lives in. The Echo Dot is one of the most popular of Echo devices from Amazon. You can place it in range of your Wi-Fi network and you can command Alexa to play music, check the weather, and much more. The Echo Dot is a huge 81% off at Best Buy, which throws in a free Sengled Wi-Fi LED light bulb to get you started with a smart home transformation, too. With a price this low, it’s the perfect opportunity to add extras for the bedroom or the bathroom if you’ve been thinking about it.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey in October 2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 10/22/2020.

