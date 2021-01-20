Into Athleisure? Grab 20% off Sneakers, Apparel, and More at Eastbay

Nike Kyrie Low 3 | $76 | Eastbay | Promo code DOWRK
Nike Dry-Fit Hoodie | $70 | Eastbay | Promo code DOWRK
Nike Hoops Elite Duffel Bag | $60 | Eastbay | Promo code DOWRK
If you spend $90, you’ll be able to get 20% off your entire order at Eastbay with the code DOWRK. Some contenders, if you do decide to peruse, would be the Nike Kyrie Low 3, a decent pair of sneakers that gives you comfort and a statement, a Nike Dry-Fit hoodie perfect to go on a wintertime run, and a Nike Duffel to hold everything in.
Ball is life. Grab these before they’re gone!
Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission