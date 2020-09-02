Intel's Core i9-9900K Falls to Astonishingly Low $370, Marvel's Avengers Included

Intel Core i9 9900K + Marvel’s Avengers GAMERDAYS49 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Intel Core i9 9900K + Marvel’s Avengers | $370 | Newegg | Use code GAMERDAYS49

If you’re on an LGA 1151 motherboard and you want the best upgrade you can get on the exiting socket type, this deal on Intel’s Core i9 9900K should be your first consideration. Newegg has it for just $370 with code GAMERDAYS49. What’s more, it comes with a copy of Marvel’s Avengers, a superhero looter that’ll release for $60 in just a few days.

Advertisement

This Coffee Lake chip runs stock at 3.6GHz, has eight cores and 16 threads, and achieves a max frequency of 5.0GHz under Turbo Boost. That “K” on its name means it’s unlocked, too, so experienced tinkerers can overclock for even better performance. If you don’t need a dedicated GPU, you’ll be happy to know this model has Intel 630 graphics, which won’t be able to do any heavy lifting, but should be enough for light gaming and multimedia applications.