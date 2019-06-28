Photo: Amazon

Battery Organizing/Testing Box | $12 | Amazon | Promo code 40KI1TR8

Batteries: you know you have them...somewhere. But somehow, the drawer you search always has three AAAs when you need four.



I’m not saying this battery storage box will solve all of your problems: you’ll have to remember where you kept it, and you’ll have to buy batteries to put in it. But it’ll at least give you a fighting chance of finding the batteries you need, when you need them. It even has a built-in tester, so you can get rid of (or better yet, recharge) the dead ones.

This is similar to another battery organizer we recently posted, but it’s actually cheaper at $12 with promo code 40KI1TR8.