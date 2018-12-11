Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Have you ever wanted to own a headset designed by a Xenomorph? Well, buddy, you should check out the $60 Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum headset.

This headset, meticulously designed by not-Jony Ive, features a lot of stuff gamers like, such as 7.1 surround sound, programmable buttons, a foldaway microphone, and, of course, RGB lighting. With both USB and 3.5mm jack connectivity, you can use your headset on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and smartphone.

Best of all, it’s currently the cheapest we’ve ever seen on Amazon.