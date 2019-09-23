Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Gaming Deals

Save $10 when you spend $100 on Games | Amazon

Right now, you can save $10 on video game purchases of $100 at Amazon. While that doesn’t seem like a lot, consider that a number of items that are a part of this deal are already discounted, and, well, it never hurts to save on stuff you were going to buy anyway.

The recently released Link’s Awakening is here, and so is the Ni No Kuni remaster for the PS4. But if you’re not looking for any new games, fear not. The sale also includes accessories like, Joy-Con, cases and cables.

There are over 200 items that are eligible for this discount, so make sure to check out the main page to see all of your options.