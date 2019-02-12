Graphic: Tercius Bufete

As someone who looks at product pages all day, I appreciate a well-made photo and when a company half-asses it... well, it’s super obvious. If you want people to actually buy your awesome product, make sure to have a good photo. This discounted AmazonBasics Portable Photo Studio can help.

Unlike other kits I’ve seen, this one doesn’t have those little lamps you’ll have to fiddle with. The lighting is embedded in the pop-up studio which makes it really easy to use. Just plug it in and bam, you’re ready to go.

(It’s ironic, though, that something that wants to help you make better product photos, offers up some truly awful ones for itself.)

The lights at the top bounce light around the box, overexposing the white walls, and creates a nice clean, white setting perfect for product photography. Better still, it has multiple openings to help you get different angles.

It’s a little pricey at $118, but I can almost guarantee you’ll make your money back when your products actually... well, you know... sell?