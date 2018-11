Photo: Amazon

Instant Pot makes a sous-vide circulator, and confusingly, it doesn’t require an Instant Pot. Sure, it’ll clip onto your Instant Pot inner pot, but it’ll also work with a regular stock pot, just like any other sous-vide circulator.

So what makes it interesting? The price! At $60, it’s far less than equivalent models from Anova. Buy it now, practice on a few steaks, and then go and do an entire Thanksgiving turkey next week.