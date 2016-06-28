It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Instant Pot Makes a Blender. A Blender That Cooks. It's On Sale Today Only.

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Kinja Deals
983
Save
Instant Pot Ace Blender | $100 | Amazon
Photo: Amazon
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Instant Pot Ace Blender | $100 | Amazon

Instant Pot is as synonymous with pressure cooking as Kleenex is with wiping noses, but like Kleenex, Instant Pot is a brand with a wider product line. Today only on Amazon, you can get the Instant Pot Ace blender for $100, the best price we’ve seen since last year’s holiday season.

Advertisement

But it’s not just a blender...it’s a blender that cooks. With four hot blending options in addition to the usual cold blending programs, you can blend hot soups, warm soy milk, and more without dirtying up an extra pot.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Take Your Pants Off, It's Bidet Week! Upgrade Your Pooping Experience Starting at $25.
Amazon's Taking $50 Off Apple's Powerbeats Pros, Which Are Like AirPods, But Better
This Discounted Leather Wallet Gives You Fast Access to Everything

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts