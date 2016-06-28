Instant Pot Makes a Blender. A Blender That Cooks. It's On Sale Today Only.

Instant Pot Ace Blender Photo : Amazon

Instant Pot Ace Blender | $100 | Amazon

Instant Pot is as synonymous with pressure cooking as Kleenex is with wiping noses, but like Kleenex, Instant Pot is a brand with a wider product line. Today only on Amazon, you can get the Instant Pot Ace blender for $100, the best price we’ve seen since last year’s holiday season.



Advertisement

But it’s not just a blender...it’s a blender that cooks. With four hot blending options in addition to the usual cold blending programs, you can blend hot soups, warm soy milk, and more without dirtying up an extra pot.