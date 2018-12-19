Photo: Walmart

Instant Pots are the kitchen appliance of 2018. There are no official guidelines for how this was decided, it’s just obvious. They’re everywhere, and everybody is talking about them.

But! Did you know that in addition to the pressure/slow cooker, Instant Pot also makes a blender? The Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender can heat and puree at the same time, and I’d expect nothing less from the company that owns the category.

You can also use it to make cold dishes, of course, because who would want a blender that couldn’t make smoothies and shakes? The soupmaking functionality is the main selling point, though — that and the fact that it’s actually on sale, which is as rare as a person who’s never heard of Instant Pot.

