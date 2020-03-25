Instant Pot Made a Blender For Cooking, and Today You Can Own It For $60

Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender Photo : Walmart

Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender | $60 | Walmart

Instant Pots were the kitchen appliance of the past few years, and now Instant Pot also makes a blender. The Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender can heat and puree at the same time, which will make cooking up soups, bisques, and rice milks really simple. Plus it can even make cold desserts, too!

... o f course, it can still function like a regular blender, too. If you’re into smoothies, or something.

This is one of the best prices we’ve seen on this particular blender. So if you’re looking for a cool blender with a ton of added features, this is the one to get. And it’s $60—that’s basically an impulse buy.

