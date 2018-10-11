Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

If there isn’t a convenient power outlet near your desk, you can bring the power to you with this mountable power strip, complete with two AC outlets and two USB ports. The right angle plug means you can easily plug it in behind your desk, and the included screw-in bracket lets you attach it directly to your desk. I bet you could also get away with 3M adhesive strips too, if you didn’t want to drill any holes. Get it for $24 today, or $6 less than usual.