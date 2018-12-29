OxyLED Under-Cabinet Light Kit | $20 | Amazon | Promo code OHOTOR4

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

OxyLED is best known for its battery-powered light strips, but this discounted kit plugs into an AC outlet, and is designed specifically for under-cabinet installation.



The $20 kit (with promo code D3D329HJ) comes with three foot-long LED light bars, plus three connecting cables. You can either plug the bars into each other to create a longer strip, or use the cables to snake around corners and extend your setup. Once it’s all installed, just use the touch-sensitive power button to turn them on and adjust the brightness, and enjoy a well-lit countertop while you prepare dinner.