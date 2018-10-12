Photo: Amazon

OxyLED is best known for its battery-powered light strips, but this discounted kit plugs into an AC outlet, and is designed specifically for under-cabinet installation.

The new $24 kit (with promo code RAN6OCTJ) comes with three foot-long LED light bars, plus three connecting cables, and (new in this model) a motion sensor to turn them on and off. You can either plug the bars into each other to create a longer strip, or use the cables to snake around corners and extend your setup.