Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve ever driven a car with a backup camera, you know that there’s no going back. But if your own car doesn’t have one, this kit from Nonda makes it easy to install, and you can pick it up for just $102 with promo code BACKUPOFF.

We’ve posted deals on a few products like this before, but Nonda’s takes a different approach from anything else we’ve seen. Rather than running wires through your car to a dedicated screen up front, this model beams a wireless video signal to an app on your phone. In some ways that’s a little bit less seamless, but it also means you don’t have to keep an extra, otherwise-usless display on your dashboard, taking up a precious DC power outlet.

The camera itself is also 170 degrees, which is wider than most, and its 720p sensor is more than enough to help you parallel park and avoid oblivious dummies in the grocery store parking lot.