LED strip lights can add a ton of personality to seemingly boring spaces, and this 2 meter model is just $29 today with promo code TCCDYAG5. This model has Wi-Fi built in (most inexpensive models use Bluetooth), meaning that you can control it with Alexa, Google Home, and even Siri, and can operate across the entire RGB spectrum, rather than a handful of preset colors.