LED strip lights can add a ton of personality to seemingly boring spaces, and this 16.4' model is just $22 today with promo code RDZZ7ALN.

In addition to a variety of colors and brightness levels, a microphone built into the inline remote allows the lights to pulse and change according to ambient noise, which is a pretty great party trick. You can also change their color, brightness, and other settings with a Bluetooth-connected smartphone app, so you never have to flip a physical switch.

I actually installed a similar strip from the same company (mine doesn’t have Bluetooth) above my kitchen cabinets (pictured above), and usually just leave it set to one color, but the effect is fantastic.