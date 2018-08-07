LED strip lights can add a ton of personality to seemingly boring spaces, and this 16.4' model is just $14 today with promo code 2HST7IF3.
In addition to a variety of colors and brightness levels, a microphone built into the inline remote allows the lights to pulse and change according to ambient noise, which makes for a pretty great party trick. I actually installed this strip above my kitchen cabinets (pictured above), and usually just leave it set to one color, but the effect is fantastic.
Best Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.