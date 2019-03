Graphic: Amazon

Dolby Atmos is the future of home theater audio, and you don’t even have to pay thousands of dollars to install ceiling-mounted speakers to enjoy it. This 3.1.2 channel Vizio sound bar includes three front channels, a subwoofer, and two speakers that fire upwards at an angle to bounce sound off your ceiling.

Normally priced at $800, today’s $679 price is the best Amazon’s ever listed, so you can raise the roof for less.