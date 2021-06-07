InstaExtras Silicone Steamer Basket Is 32% off and Will Make Cooking 100% Easier

Silicone Steamer Basket Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Silicone Steamer Basket | $15 | Amazon



If you’ve ever found it hard to strain a large, heavy pot of veggies or pasta, here is your solution. The Silicone Steamer Basket from InstaE xtra is flexible and fits in most six to eight-quart pots and cookers. This means it’s heat-safe and n onstick BPA-Free. It’s also currently 32% off and easy to use.

Advertisement

Just place in your preferred cooking item, and don’t worry about the temperature. It can handle up to 450 degrees. The handles are made from durable rubber and designed to help easily remove the basket from any pot. That material also makes it super simple to clean as it’s also dish washer safe. Whatever you want to cook, steam, boil, this will work with: v egetables, k ale, s hellfish, e ggs , etc. Non-stick malleable silicone makes it a space saver when storing and a dream when using. Never struggle with straining again.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

