Mechanical keyboards are trendy these days, but there are still shockingly few wireless options. The Logitech G613 is one few you can buy with both built-in Bluetooth and a USB wireless dongle, and its quiet Romer-G switches will feel great to type on, but are quiet enough to use in an open office. On the left side of the board, you’ll also find six programmable keys where you can set up your own macros.



$65 is the best price ever, so if you’re still typing on the terrible keyboard that came with your computer, or the one your company provided you, this is a fantastic deal.