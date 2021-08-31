INSIDE & LIMBO Bundle (XBO) | $7 | Microsoft Store

Two outstanding critically-acclaimed games for the the developer PlayDead have been bundled together and are on sale for $7. If you aren’t familiar with these titles, they are both puzzle platformers in creepy unsettling worlds—possibly connected, but that’s for the fan theorists to debate. Both these games leave a lasting impression. LIMBO which originally releases over 10 years ago has often been sited as an example of how video games can be taken seriously as an artform. Of course, we are now so much wiser and know for certain that video games are trash and no one should ever play a video game. If you can’t resist the temptation though, you could do a lot worse than these two.