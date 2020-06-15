Inkbird's Bluetooth BBQ Thermometer Includes Four Probes for $36

Inkbird Bluetooth BBQ Thermometer BOB87YJ6 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Inkbird Bluetooth BBQ Thermometer | $36 | Amazon | Use code BOB87YJ6

So, you’ve graduated from that cute little grill on the patio to the real deal, and you’ve learned that it’s not enough to just set the charcoal ablaze. Good BBQ on a big grill demands precise temperature control to ensure an even, efficient cook. While the gauges built into many of them are fine for starters, it’s worth having a multi-pronged probe on hand to monitor temperatures in each corner of your smoker. Inkbird’s provides just that, plus Bluetooth connectivity with your phone so you don’t have to keep runnin g back and forth to check and stoke the flames. It’s only $36 at Amazon with discount code BOB87YJ6.

