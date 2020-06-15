It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Inkbird's Bluetooth BBQ Thermometer Includes Four Probes for $36

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsInkbirdInkbird Deals
Inkbird Bluetooth BBQ Thermometer | $36 | Amazon | Use code BOB87YJ6
Inkbird Bluetooth BBQ Thermometer | $36 | Amazon | Use code BOB87YJ6
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Home Deals
Inkbird Bluetooth BBQ Thermometer | $36 | Amazon | Use code BOB87YJ6

So, you’ve graduated from that cute little grill on the patio to the real deal, and you’ve learned that it’s not enough to just set the charcoal ablaze. Good BBQ on a big grill demands precise temperature control to ensure an even, efficient cook. While the gauges built into many of them are fine for starters, it’s worth having a multi-pronged probe on hand to monitor temperatures in each corner of your smoker. Inkbird’s provides just that, plus Bluetooth connectivity with your phone so you don’t have to keep running back and forth to check and stoke the flames. It’s only $36 at Amazon with discount code BOB87YJ6.

Quentyn Kennemer

