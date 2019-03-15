Photo: Indochino

Indochino is best known for its custom suits, but they also do build-to-order chinos and shirts, and you can get one of each for just $139 today with promo code KINJA19.



If you’ve never bought anythin from Indochino, this isn’t like buying clothes off the rack. You get to customize everything. For the shirts, you can choose your collar style, your interior lining, your length (tucked vs. untucked), and more. For the chinos, you can opt for different style of pleats, different color buttons, and three different hem styles, just for starters. There are tons of colors and patterns available too, both professional and fun, so pick one of each, make your customizations, and use promo code KINJA19 at checkout.