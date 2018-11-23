Photo: Indochino

You’ve had a few days to take advantage of Indochino’s Black Friday deals on chinos and blazers, but now, it’s time for the main event. Use promo code BLKFRI on any of the 50 suits on this page for just $279, the best price we’ve ever seen from our readers’ favorite custom clothing company. As always, all of your customizations, alterations, and shipping included in the price.



This isn’t like buying a suit off the rack; Indochino custom tailors every suit to your measurements, and lets you put your own spin on it too. If you don’t have time to take your measurements right this minute, you can check out now and submit your measurements later, which makes this a great gift idea. There are plenty of fun and colorful options available, as well as lots of business-minded suits that still look great.



Having a suit that fits perfectly is great, as is picking from dozens of styles, but the little details Indochino lets you customize, from your jacket lapels to pocket flaps to accent stiching around your buttons, are where things get really fun. Just look at some of the options:

Choosing your lining is the most fun part of the process. There are dozens to pick from, ranging from staid to whimsical. Notch slim all day How many vents do you want? It’s your suit, your choice. Pick your pocket. How do you want to keep your pants up? 1 / 5

How It Works

If you live near a showroom...

After you complete your purchase, you can go to your nearest Indochino showroom to get your measurements done for free, and they’ll add them to your order and start assembling your suit. If it needs any alterations when it arrives, just bring it in and they’ll fix it for free.

Don’t have an Indochino store near you? Follow the directions on Indochino’s site to take your measurements at home, and submit them yourself. Once the suit arrives, if it doesn’t fit quite right, Indochino will provide directions for your local tailor, along with a $75 credit to cover their work. If for whatever reason you can’t get the suit to fit quite right, Indochino will remake your suit. Shipping and return shipping are free.



