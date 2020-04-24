It's all consuming.
Indochino's Custom Made Shirts Are Now Their Lowest Price Ever [Exclusive]

Sheilah Villari
Graphic: Gabe Carey

3 Made To Measure Shirts | $129 | Indochino | Promo code KINJA

Indochino has an amazing exclusive offer just for our readers, three of their beautiful made to measure shirts for $129 with code KINJA. As we’ve said before their known for impeccable fit and style so a deal like this is sure to revitalize your closet. Because each shirt and suit is made specifically for you Indocino ensures the perfect fit for look and comfort. And since most of us continue to work from home those are two things that make all the difference.

Indochino’s items bring together the latest styles with the luxury fabrics which is a winning combination is ever there was one. This offer puts three custom shirts in your wardrobe at the lowest price ever. Just because you are still social distancing doesn’t mean you have to from good fashion. Free shipping on all orders over $150.

