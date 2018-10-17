Graphic: Shep McAllister

Indochino is best known for its affordable and customizable suits, but did you know they also make tuxedos? Made from wool, cashmere, and silk, they’re built to last, and if you attend a lot of fancy shindigs, you’ll save money in the long run by buying one outright, rather than renting every time.



Today only, you can pick up the tuxedo of your choice (ignore the dinner jackets on the page) for $449 with promo code TUXEDO, a $50 discount. As always with Indochino, you can customize various aspects of the suit like the lining, lapel size, and vents, and all of your alterations and shipping are included in the price.