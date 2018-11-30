Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The way you make pizza isn’t set in stone. Or is it? If you’re a burgeoning chef with pizzeria aspirations, toss your dough at this 14" by 16" rectangular pizza stone, now on sale for $30. It will ensure that all your homemade crusts are the perfect ratio of crunchy to chewy, and eliminate a pizza’s greatest downfall: the soggy center. Get a slice of the action before this <chef’s kiss> delizioso deal is out of the oven.