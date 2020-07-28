In Case of an Emergency, Save Over 35% on a Digital Tire Inflator or 1200A Peak Jump Starter

Tacklife ACP1B Digital Tire Inflator | $22 | Amazon | Promo Code LXOZY6H5

Tacklife KP120 1200A Jump Starter | $48 | Amazon | Promo Code 5UL7BONH

Ironically, before stay-at-home orders were a thing, I’d never driven in NYC as much as I do now. Unless you have no other choice, public transit is a bust and you can’t walk to your doctor in Manhattan from Bed-Stuy or Bushwick. Well, you can, but it might take a really long time. Anyway, the point I’m trying to make is cars are necessary no matter where you live in the U.S. right now, for everything from grocery runs to a change of scenery in the park to medical appointments and food takeout.

Whether you’ve bought a car for the first time or need a lifeline you can count on in the event your doot doot stops dooting, Tacklife’s dependable KP120 jump starter AND ACP1B digital tire inflator are on sale for 40% and 37% off, respectively, through 7/31. That way the next time you get a flat or need a jump, you will be there for you—no need to call AAA.