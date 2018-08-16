Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Sitting is killing you, but you don’t have to commit to a standing desk for eight hours per day to reap the benefits; with an affordable monitor riser, you can turn any desk into a part time standing desk that raises and lowers on demand.

Two models are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box: a spring-loaded model for $111 (one of the best prices we’ve seen for a product like this), and an electric version for $187. Honestly, you’re going to raise and lower your desk maybe two or three times per day, so I’d just get the manual one.

The sale also includes a trio of wire monitor shelves, if you need to raise your screen to a more ergonomic height, or just add a little more storage space to your desk.