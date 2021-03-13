Improve Your Work From Home Space With 50% off a Seat Cushion or Mini Desk Vacuum

2-in-1 Desk Vacuum + Fuzz Remover | $13 | Amazon | Promo code ALLVE25P
CosyTech Orthopedic Seat Cushion | $16 | Amazon | Promo code 50YIMDK7
Some of us have been working from home for 12 months now, and I don’t know about you but my space is looking... rough. I’m probably going to be organizing my home office this afternoon so I can concentrate better for another week of working and graduate-schooling-from home.
To get your desk free of crumbs, dust, and other debris in a snap, you can use this 2-in-1 mini desk vacuum to suck up the mess quickly. Get this tool which also functions as a fuzz remover (the kind on your sweatshirts, not the police) for just $13 when you use promo code ALLVE25P.
You can make any chair more comfortable with this CosyTech orthopedic seat cushion for just $16 when you add promo code 50YIMDK7 at checkout.
