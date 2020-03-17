It's all consuming.
Subscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Clothing and LifestyleHealth

Improve Your Posture and Exercise With a $19 Ball Chair

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
270
Save
Trideer Exercise Ball Chair | $19 | Amazon | Use code IGM6LNBV
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer

Trideer Exercise Ball Chair | $19 | Amazon | Use code IGM6LNBV

A ball chair is one of those things you didn’t think you needed until you’ve used it. It’ll help promote good posture, helps with yoga and other exercises, and it also stands out like ketchup on rice in an office setting, perfect for drawing in the naturally inquisitive.

Advertisement

The Trideer ball comes in two different sizes and supports up to 2,000 pounds, and no matter which you get, coupon code IGM6LNBV brings the final total to just $19.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Grab a $5 Copy of The Sims 4 to Entertain You During Social Distancing

All of the Jackbox Party Packs, Ranked By Their Best Games

Right Now, Bellesa Boutique Is Offering 20% Off Sex Toys and Free Priority Shipping [Exclusive]

It's Work From Home Week, Tell Your Co-Workers to Shove It!