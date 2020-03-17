Improve Your Posture and Exercise With a $19 Ball Chair

Trideer Exercise Ball Chair IGM6LNBV Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Trideer Exercise Ball Chair | $19 | Amazon | Use code IGM6LNBV

A ball chair is one of those things you didn’t think you needed until you’ve used it. It’ll help promote good posture, helps with yoga and other exercises, and it also stands out like ketchup on rice in an office setting, perfect for drawing in the naturally inquisitive.

The Trideer ball comes in two different sizes and supports up to 2,000 pounds, and no matter which you get, coupon code IGM6LNBV brings the final total to just $19.